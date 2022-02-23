Over 17 pct children in Malaysia have received first Covid-19 vaccine dose

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): A total of 615,671 individuals or 17.3 per cent of children aged between five and 11 years in the country have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 14,176,241 or 60.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose, 22,945,612 or 97.5 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 23,223,983 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,799,326 individuals or 90 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,888,143 or 92.9 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 147,742 vaccine doses were dispensed with 51,849 as the first dose, second dose (613), and booster dose (95,280) bringing the the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 66,441,964.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 43 Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday with Sabah reporting 12 cases; Johor (nine); four cases each in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan; Kedah, Kelantan, and Penang (three); Melaka and Perak (two); and one case in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama