PM Ismail Sabri to make official visits to Cambodia, Thailand

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be making inaugural official visits to Cambodia and Thailand from Feb 23 to 26, 2022.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said, the visits were upon the invitation of his counterparts, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and the Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha.

During his visit to Cambodia on Feb 23 – 24, Ismail Sabri is scheduled to have a royal audience with His Majesty the King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni and hold a meeting with Hun Sen.

“The two leaders will discuss initiatives to further strengthen Malaysia-Cambodia’s long-standing relations, including post-Covid-19 cooperation, Asean cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the statement read.

Wisma Putra said the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with the President of the Senate and President of National Assembly of Cambodia, adding that he will also meet with Keluarga Malaysia in Cambodia in a separate session.

During his visit to Thailand on Feb 24 – 26, Ismail Sabri will hold a meeting with Prayuth, which will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss the way forward in strengthening multifaceted cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand.

“Focus areas include economic cooperation, post-Covid-19 cooperation, reopening of borders, and key connectivity projects crossing the land borders,” said the statement.

Ismail Sabri’s programmes will also include a session with the Malaysia-Thailand Chamber of Commerce (MTCC) and a session with Keluarga Malaysia in Bangkok.

According to Wisma Putra the high level visits by the Prime Minister to Cambodia and Thailand reflect the friendly and comprehensive ties Malaysia has with both neighbours, bilaterally and in the framework of Asean family.

“The visits will afford the opportunity for Malaysia and the respective countries to explore joint initiatives in post-pandemic recovery efforts, as well as in addressing regional and international challenges,” it said.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) Chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif, as well as senior government officials.

The official visits will be conducted in compliance with strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures put in place in Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand. – Bernama