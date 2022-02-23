Rep: Efforts being made to expedite Bau gold museum project

BAU (Feb 23): Efforts are being made to expedite the Bau Gold Mine Museum and Park project, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

He said the actual site is being finalised, after which there would be the appointment of consultants, designing, and tendering.

“I also called for a meeting with several government agencies last week to discuss on how to move forward and expedite this project.

“We are working hard to get it done, ” he told reporters at Bung Konis, Singai here.

On Dec 30, the state government approved RM15 million for the construction of the museum and park.

The museum will be located within the vicinity of Tasik Biru – a popular recreation spot and a remnant of gold mining activities.

Henry said the project would serve to honour Bau’s two centuries of gold mining history.

According to him, the project will be similar to that of Waihi in New Zealand and Sovereign Hill in Australia, which were also known for gold mining.

“The market is like this – you have one museum in Waihi, New Zealand and another museum in Sovereign Hill, Australia. Now these two museums depend on (visitors from) the Asian countries.

“The nearest Asian country, which also has a similar product to market is in Bau, Sarawak in Malaysia. So, we want to tap the same market.

“Although Australia (and New Zealand) have the museums, but because of time of travel, the distance, and the number of people, we have the advantage. The nearer it is, more people will come,” he added.