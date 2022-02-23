RM5 mln disbursed to youth and sports bodies

KUCHING (Feb 23): A total of 71 youth and sports associations and organisations in Sarawak received grants amounting to RM5,041,600 from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development on Monday night.

Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said these annual grants were intended for the administrative management of the associations and organisations as well as for the implementation of programmes and activities.

“It is hoped that this grant can be used as a catalyst for the organisations involved to remain active and committed in implementing their respective programmes and activities,” he said at the ministry’s Appreciation, Engagement and Collaboration Night which was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In this regard, Abdul Karim urged all youth and sports associations and organisations in the state to continue enhancing their potential and performance in line with the objectives of their respective establishments.

He also advised them to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

“I hope that with the strong support of the state government, Sarawak can rise as a sports powerhouse in Malaysia and be ready for Sukma this year.

“This requires a spirit of cooperation and closer collaboration on well-planned development and training programmes to ensure Sarawak’s ability to continue producing world-class youths and quality sports talents,” he said.

Abdul Karim also announced that his ministry had launched the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Programme and Activities Calendar for this year.

He hoped that through this calendar, the ministry will be able to implement programmes and activities that would ensure results or outputs of the implementation of strategies and programmes that have been designed to achieve the objectives.

“I also hope the ministry can achieve many more targets set in line with the government’s intention in developing youth, sports and entrepreneurship in Sarawak,” he said.

He gave his assurance that the ministry would ensure that all planned programmes can be implemented and provide the best impact to the target groups.

Also present were assistant ministers of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and Dr Ripin Lamat, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, and Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development acting permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi.