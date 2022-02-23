Sarawak to host 25th Miss Tourism International 2022 World Final

KUCHING (Feb 23): The 25th Miss Tourism International 2022 World Final will be held from Nov 13 to 27 in Sarawak, with the grand Coronation Night on Nov 25 in Kuching.

During the World Final, Miss Tourism International (MTI) will be introducing its very own non-fungible token (NFT) and the setting up of MTI Pageants Foundation to support women in career advancement and empowerment of women worldwide.

“As Miss Tourism International is celebrating its Silver Jubilee, it is aptly to bring this 25th Miss Tourism International back to Sarawak, Land of the Hornbills, to celebrate this momentous occasion,” said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim, who is advisor to the World Final this year, believed Sarawak would play a great host to the delegates from 60 countries around the world to participate in the beauty pageant, as well as becoming an ambassador to promote Sarawak’s tourism experience.

He pointed out the tourism sector was beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel after two years of being badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With more borders opening and stringent measures of health and safety, I am very confident that 2022 will be a great year to open our doors again to welcome visitors to Sarawak.

“The hosting of this 25th Miss Tourism International World Final is indeed timely in promotion of tourism for the state as well as for the country,” said Abdul Karim during the official launching of the beauty pageant at a hotel here yesterday.

Organising chairwoman and YAST Group founder Esther Law said the MTI beauty pageant, celebrating its Silver Jubilee this year since its inception in 1994, is a platform for women to showcase not only their beauty but their wisdom and friendliness.

“This year, we aim to introduce a range of engaging and thrilling activities by riding upon the rich heritage that Sarawak is well-known for, by focusing on its People, Prosperity and Partnership.”

Law hoped the event would create a ripple effect for the tourism development of the state and a line-up of pre and post-events will be organised for the World Final.

“As Anak Sarawak, I will strive to make this event a memorable and impactful one as I am confident that this event will not only be able to benefit the participating delegates, but this event will set forth a ripple effect.”

MTI president Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi highlighted that the inaugural World Final of MTI was in fact hosted in Kuching back in 1994 and Australia was the first country to win the coveted title Miss Tourism International 1994.

“What a memorable event it will be hosting the Silver Jubilee of MTI. I believe with the support of the state government and the sponsors, Sarawak will play a great host welcoming 60 countries from around the world,” said Ooi.

He added that MTI Pageant NFTs will be first-of-its-kind in the world and it will be backed by Quantum Metal Gold.

Seven of the Reigning Queens of 2021 will be first batch of NFTs to be featured, followed by the 60 country delegates from the 2022 World Final.

“After over two years of facing the pandemic, with international borders slowly opening up, it is apt and timely for our country to host an event of this magnitude, to promote tourism for Sarawak and the country as a whole,” said Ooi.

The main organiser for 25th Miss Tourism International 2022 World Final this year is YAST Group in collaboration with D’Touch International.

The theme is ‘Bringing Sarawak to the World’, with the mission of ‘Promoting Tourism, Culture and Friendship’.

The beauty pageant will entail 18 days of continuous events, including promotional tours in Sarawak, charity visits and sponsorship activities.

Among those in attendance during the launching ceremony were the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Quantum Metal Gold founder Dato Lim Khong Soon.

Others included Miss Malaysia Tourism 2021, How Zo Ee; Miss Malaysia Tourism 2015, Xandria Ban; and Miss Malaysia Tourism 1994, Datin Emelia Rosnaida.