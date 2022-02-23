See discloses PSB had informal meetings with Warisan on Bornean Alliance

KUCHING (Feb 23): Preliminary informal meetings have been held with Parti Warisan to form the Bornean Alliance to face the coming 15th General Election (GE15), said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member See Chee How.

He revealed such meetings have been held ‘not less than two times’ between PSB presidential council member Baru Bian and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

With the 15th General Election (GE15) expected be held towards the end of this year, he pointed out it is important to have such an alliance so that people from Sarawak and Sabah come together to ensure their rights are taken seriously, such as devolution of power to both states.

“We are very hopeful that we can do this. Of course, whether you are third force or whether at the end of the day playing the kingmaker,” he said in an interview.

See further said it is possible for Warisan to lead the Alliance in Sabah and PSB to lead it in Sarawak.

“Then we bring in other local parties into the fold so that we can win as many seats as possible in Sarawak and Sabah, and also some seats won by Warisan in Sabah, that we can actually be a very viable third force,” he added.

He believes with Warisan making the inroads to the Peninsula and receiving encouraging response there, this Bornean Alliance can be an alternative to the voters there.

“The way I see it now, in Peninsula, no one coalition will get the majority to form the government. So, they will require the support from Sarawak and Sabah, looking at the various coalitions that we have now.

“And for PSB, our leaders, we are seeing that actually this is the best time if we can push to have the Sarawak coalition to be the top force so that we can hopefully have a Prime Minister from East Malaysia either Sabah or Sarawak,” he said.

He said that even in the Peninsula, they were fed up with the political setup there and they were looking at other alternatives.

“We are actually a good example of what the Peninsular Malaysians can emulate. Ours is more peaceful and harmonious with multi racial setup, very little racist problem affecting us,” he said.

Asked if the Alliance will also take in national based parties already with local charters in Sarawak and Sabah, he said it will be for the Alliance to decide later when it is formalised.

“I can’t say more than these. Up to the Alliance whether to work together with national parties,” he said.

The national parties with local charters in Sarawak and Sabah include DAP, PKR, Amanah and PAS.