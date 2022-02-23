Special grant to Sabah, Sarawak needs to be reviewed, says See

KUCHING (Feb 23): There needs to be a review of the Special Grant to Sabah and Sarawak under Section 112D of the Federal Constitution, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

As such, he called on the state government of the two states to make concerted efforts to pursue the matter instead of making one-time announcements.

“What I think is important is we want the review of the whole financial allocation because this is provided under the Constitution,” he said in an interview.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member was commenting on the announcement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili that Sabah will receive almost five times increase in annual grant.

Ongkili was quoted as saying in Kota Kinabalu on Feb 16 that a five-decade fight on claims by the Sabah government is finally over, thanks to a “cordial and sensible” discussion between the state and federal finance ministries recently.

According to See, it will be great to know the actual figure of the new special grant to Sabah but this was not revealed by Ongkili.

“Article 112D of the Federal Constitution allows for the review of the grant for Sarawak and Sabah. The last time it was reviewed was in 1969, after that there was not any review,” he said.

He pointed out that in 2019, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government had increased the Special Grant to Sabah and Sarawak under the Budget 2020 but it did not happen after the change of government in early 2020.

According to press reports, the PH federal government had intended to increase the Special Grant to Sabah and Sarawak, doubling it for 2020 to RM53.4 million for Sabah and RM32 million for Sarawak

The previous rate was RM26.7 million for Sabah and RM16 million for Sarawak per annum and had not been reviewed and remained unchanged since 1969.

On another matter, See said Sarawak and Sabah deserve more on autonomy over the various subject matters that are given under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Sarawak and Sabah have to move together towards getting these back. The most important is devolution of power and not to do it one at a time, very slowly just like it takes ages for them. After so many decades, you talk about one-time increase. That is not enough.

“We want devolution of power to be done in the shortest time possible. I think this is the best time for Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

See said the previous PH government had already reached an agreement with the Sabah and Sarawak governments over 17 of the 21 subject matters.

“Let’s start with those very crucial such as medicine, health and education should be given to Sarawak and Sabah, but of course with the funds given by the Federal for the administration and for the execution,” he added.