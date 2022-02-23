State to form lake tourism authority, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Feb 23): The state government is planning to form a lake tourism authority in five years’ time, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said with the hydroelectric dams that have either been constructed or are currently being constructed, Sarawak will have a few man-made lakes which could attract tourists.

“Our man-made lakes through the dams can become tourist attractions,” he said during the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Industry Excellence Awards (CMIEA) 2021 here last night.

He also said the proposed authority would oversee the development of the lakes under its jurisdiction.

He added the state government is still looking into the possibility of having Sarawak’s very own airline.

“With easy connectivity, definitely it will have a very good impact on our economy,” he said.

Sarawak’s first hydroelectric plant (HEP) was commissioned in Batang Ai, Sri Aman in 1985 with a capacity of 108MW, followed by Bakun HEP with a capacity of 2400MW in 2011.

The Murum HEP, with a capacity of 944MW, was commissioned in 2014.

Currently, the Baleh HEP (1,285MW) is under construction and is expected to be commissioned by 2025.