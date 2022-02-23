STB bags bronze in Marketing Excellence Awards 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) recently collected the bronze award at the Marketing Excellence Awards Malaysia 2021 for its excellence in mobile marketing for the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) and Borneo Jazz Festival (BJF).

Designed to recognise outstanding marketing strategies, the awards platform saw 50 companies from various industries participating in 40 categories from diverse disciplines.

“We are honoured to be recognised for our mobile marketing strategy for RWMF and BJF. Both these events are highly-anticipated annually, and we challenged ourselves to push the boundaries in 2021 when we took RWMF and BJF virtual.

“In total, 402,865 people from 79 countries tuned in for the RWMF and 244,637 from 43 different countries tuned in for BJF and this year, we are already prepping for RWMF and BJF, both of which will be organised in a hybrid format.

Again, we will push the envelope to ensure our audience, both local and international, enjoy a wide range of musical performances from traditional to world fusion and contemporary,” said STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor in a press release by the board yesterday.

At the end of 2021, she revealed that RWMF and BJF were also acknowledged as the ‘One to Watch’ by WTM Responsible Tourism, a global award programme that recognises excellence in responsible tourism.

“Responsible tourism has been a longstanding effort by Sarawak Tourism Board to ensure that Sarawak’s tourism industry remains relevant, viable and sustainable.

We will continue spearheading responsible tourism initiatives in 2022 and beyond, as we believe it will not only contribute to the wellbeing of our local communities and environment, but also create meaningful experiences for travellers,” she said.

For more information about Sarawak Tourism Board, visit https://sarawaktourism.com.