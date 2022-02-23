Stench of culled pigs bothering nearby residents

SIBU (Feb 23): The stench of rotting dead pigs at a farm at Mile 17, Jalan Oya here is causing discomfort among the residents of longhouses and individual houses in the surrounding area.

The farm is one of two farms where some 1,400 pigs were culled last week following the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councillor Teo Boon Siew visited the farm yesterday following complaints from the residents about the stench.

Teo said when they visited the farm, the stench was so strong that anyone could smell it as soon as they got out of the car.

“The farm is located about 40 feet from Sibu-Selangau road. According to the residents, the stench has been lingering for days now.

“It could be that the carcasses of the pigs were buried in shallow pits due to the large amount of ASF-infected pigs culled last week.

“I was informed by the farm owner that they had added soil on top of the burial pits to cover the stench,” he said when contacted.

Teo said he will inform Sibu Veterinary Services Department to communicate the issue faced by the residents in the area to their headquarters in Kuching.

He also reiterated his call for the government to pay serious attention to the matter.

“The authorities concerned should respond quickly to this ASF issue. They should sit down, coordinate and take action as soon as possible.

“Those affected are not just commercial pig farms and smallholders but also longhouse residents who rear pigs,” he said.