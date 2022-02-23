Vehicle painter detained after man found dead

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 23): Police arrested a vehicle painter at a bush along Jalan Kionsom in Inanam near here on Wednesday after a man was found dead.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said a team of police raided a rented house at Kampung Bambangan and detained the 43-year-old suspect around 11.20am.

“During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of the victim’s handphone and the suspect also admitted to have been involved in the murder of the 25-year-old victim,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said the police had solved the case but would carry out further investigation before taking the suspect to court.

He added the victim’s body was found by his wife and family members at the bush about 8pm on Tuesday.

“Early investigation found that the victim’s father had sent him to meet with the owner of a workshop at the site where the incident occurred at 1pm.

“The victim had sent his location to his father using the WhatsApp application. He could not be contacted later,” he said.

Medical staff at Likas Hospital affirmed that the victim was strangled to death, believed with a wire.

“The victim’s remains has been sent to the Forensic Unit of Queen Elizabeth Hospital I for a post-mortem after attaining the Covid-19 test result.

“The suspect will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty if found guilty,” Mohd Zaidi said.