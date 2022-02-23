Wheelbarrow boys of Sandakan market

SANDAKAN (Feb 23): The Sandakan market is well-known for its cheap and fresh seafood. But there is another feature that is popular in the market, less known to many unless you are a frequent patron.

The “wheelbarrow boys” who can be seen pushing a wheelbarrow as they work are ready to serve patrons by lifting and carrying their shopping goods or performing other work.

There are some 140 wheelbarrow boys who come from various backgrounds especially school dropouts who are earning a living at the market.

Their presence at the market is always welcome by patrons and traders alike.

“I start work as early as 5 am and ends at about noon,” said Omar Sayadi to Bernama when approached.

Omar, 14, has never stepped foot in a school. He started as a wheelbarrow boy several months ago to support his father and another sibling after their mother left them.

Waking up as early as 4 am the young boy would walk about three kilometres to the market to earn money after his father became sick and unable to work.

“My father used to work as a supervisor in a plantation but now he has fallen sick and I have to take over his role,” he said adding that he had to borrow a wheelbarrow from his aunt for him to use.

Omar does not have a fixed rate and his earnings would depend on the generosity of his customers. Still, Omar said he was able to earn between RM30 and RM50 a day which he would readily give to his father to be used for their daily expenses.

A fellow wheelbarrow boy Conan Abdullah, 18, said the desire to buy new clothes, help his family and have a family of his own motivated him to work in the market.

“I have never been to school, obviously this is the only job that I can do,” he said, adding that he has been working as a wheelbarrow boy for about three years now.

Conan who aspires to be a successful vegetable seller would work from 6 am until 3 pm.

He said he bought an RM140 wheelbarrow with money he borrowed from friends, adding that now he earns about RM50 per day.

“I will continue doing this. This is better than begging for money. I still have my arms and legs which I can use to work,” said Saiful Umrah who started as a wheelbarrow boy when he was 11 when he stopped going to school after standard four.

Saiful, 24, said he would leave home for work at 3 am and stay until 2 pm, adding that he could earn up to RM60 a day.

He said during festivities, their income would also rise.

Asked about the public’s perception of them, Saiful said some visitors appeared to be apprehensive and were sceptical of the boys.

“We are not bad boys, we only offer our services to help carry their load. Pay us any amount and we are okay with it and as long as they are sincere,” he said.

A visitor, Mirnah Razali, 51, who shops at the market once a week said the services offered by the wheelbarrow boys are needed especially when buying items in bulk.

“They are good boys. They don’t hassle the patrons and they make it easier for us to buy things and they don’t even charge a fixed rate,” she said. – Bernama