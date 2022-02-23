Woman in car chase faces four charges

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 23): A woman was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here on Wednesday with stealing a car, reckless driving, preventing police from discharging their duty during a recent car chase and drug possession.

No plea was recorded from Martini Abdul Ghani, 34, who appeared before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles in a virtual hearing from the central lock-up in Kepayan near here.

On the first count, the accused had allegedly stolen a four-wheel vehicle at Segama here at 8.30am on February 12.

The alleged offence was under Section 379A of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to seven years and a fine, upon conviction.

On the second count, Martini was accused of driving the vehicle in dangerous manner at Jalan Sepanggar between 10am and 11.30am on February 14.

The charge was under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to RM15,000, upon conviction.

On the third count, Martini had allegedly prevented four policemen from carrying out their duty at the same time and place.

The accused was charged under Section 353 of the Penal Code which is punishable by a jail term of up to two years or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

She also faced a charge of consuming syabu under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act.

It was learnt that Martini was quarantined at the Kepayan central lock-up as she had close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

The cases were set for mention at the Magistrate’s Courts in March and April.

The unrepresented accused was granted RM2,000 bail for each charge with two local sureties.

No plea was recorded from Martini.

The accused’s case had gone viral after she was seen crashing through several vehicles in a bid to escape detention by the police.

She was arrested on Feb 14, after 15km of car chase from the city centre to Manggatal.

Police had fired several shots towards the vehicle’s tyres before smashing the driver’s side window to arrest the woman on Jalan Sepanggar.