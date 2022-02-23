Youths nabbed in Kuching with cannabis face potential drug trafficking charges

KUCHING (Feb 23): Two youths could face drug trafficking charges after they were caught in possession of cannabis during a police operation Monday night.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement yesterday said the suspects, both aged 21, were nabbed around 10pm in Tabuan Jaya following information and intelligence gathered.

“The two youths were found with drugs believed to be cannabis, weighing 204 grammes and worth RM2,800. Both also tested positive for cannabis,” he said.

He said the duo is being investigated for drug trafficking under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, as well as Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act for abusing narcotics.

Ahsmon meanwhile welcomed the public to channel information on drug-related activities to the police.