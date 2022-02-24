Bintulu cops arrest four suspects within two days after robbery

BINTULU (Feb 24): Police have arrested four suspects on Tuesday for allegedly being involved in an armed robbery with a machete of a budget hotel in Parkcity Commerce Square here.

Bintulu police chief Superintendent Zulkipli Suhaili said the four local men aged between 29 and 37 were arrested between 5.15pm and 6.15pm at two separate locations at Jalan Bintulu-Tatau and Batu 7 Jalan Bintulu-Miri.

On Feb 20 around 4.30am, a 20-year-old local woman who was manning the counter of the budget hotel was approached by two men.

Zulkipli said one of the suspects came to ask for a vacant room in the hotel but was told there were none available.

“The suspect then exited the counter area, but came back with an accomplice armed with a machete, and climbed over the counter and pointed the blade at the woman while demanding cash.

“The frightened woman opened a drawer on the counter and took out all the cash in a box amounting to RM3,717,” he said in a press conference at the Bintulu District police headquarters operations room today.

Zulkipli said the woman then lodged a police report at 9.07am on the same day, and 48 hours later by 5.30pm, four suspects were arrested, and the case was successfully solved.

He said police seized a car, a machete, a cash box and clothes worn by the suspects during the robbery.

The case was being investigated under Section 395 and 397 of the Penal Code for gang and armed robbery which carries an imprisonment up to 20 years or a fine, and whipping if convicted.

He said the suspects have been remanded for six days until March 1 to assist in the investigation.

“We believe the other two suspects are friends of the main suspect,” he said, adding that one of the suspects has a criminal record and was in prison for two years under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959.

He was found to have four previous criminal records involving three robbery cases and one drug case.