Covid-19 daily cases reach new record high with 31,199 infections

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Malaysia recorded 31,199 more new Covid-19 positive cases in just the last 24 hours, breaking the previous record set since the start of the pandemic.

This brings the cumulative infections to 3,305,157 from the time Covid-19 arrived in the country in 2020, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

Of the 31,199 new cases reported, 99.38 per cent or 31,005 comprised patients under Categories 1 and 2 while the remaining 0.62 per cent or 194 cases were of Category 3 and above.

Those who recovered stood at 20,399, bringing the cumulative recovered cases to 2,994,840.

Covid-19 fatalities reported yesterday showed a total of 55 deaths, with 23 brought-in-dead.

This was the highest number since December 21, when 57 new deaths were reported. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME