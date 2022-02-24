Covid-19: New cluster involving school in Siol Kandis detected, Sarawak logs 416 new cases

BINTULU (Feb 24): A new Covid-19 cluster has been detected in Sarawak today involving a school under the Education Ministry at Lorong Siol Kandis in Kuching.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic said the cluster originated from a family from Kampung Pinang Jawa in Kuching.

SDMC said the index case had been tested positive on Feb 15 at a private medical facility following flu-like symptoms. The committee believed that the index case was infected via close contact among family members, social contacts and schoolmates.

Out of 29 screened from this cluster, nine were tested positive for Covid-19, and have been quarantined at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) quarantine centre, the committee added.

All in all, Sarawak today recorded 416 new cases, making its cumulative number of cases to date at 257,952.

Kuching remained on top with 136 cases today, followed by Sibu (95), Miri (75), Bintulu (27), Kapit (21), Mukah (16), and Matu (10).

The other districts with one-digit cases were Limbang (9), Sarikei (7), two each in Betong, Kanowit, Song, Telang Usan and Meradong, and one each in Daro, Lawas, Samarahan, Marudi, Lundu, Saratok, Serian, Bukit Mabong, Sebauh and Dalat.

SDMC said 213 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 194 in Category 2(mild symptoms), three in Category 3 (with lung infection), five in Category 4 (with lung infection requiring oxygen support) and one in Category 5 (with lung infection requiring ventilator support).

The committee also revealed that the police have issued 10 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations today, all of which were in Kuching.

The committee said nine were for failure to scan MySejahtera QR codes prior to entry into premises, and one to a premises owner for not preparing MySejahtera and log book for check-ins.

The Local Government and Housing Ministry meanwhile has issued one SOP compound today, within the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) area, for failure to scan MySejahtera QR code before entering a premises.