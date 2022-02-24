Curtin Malaysia to research black pepper with Vietnamese centre

MIRI (Feb 24): Curtin University Malaysia will conduct black pepper quality analysis and monitoring with the Pepper Research and Development Centre (PRDC) of Vietnam.

On Tuesday, the Curtin Malaysia Research Institute (CMRI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PRDC.

In his speech, Curtin Malaysia pro vice-chancellor, president, and chief executive Prof Simon Leunig said the research collaboration between CMRI and PRDC was more than just collaboration between two research organisations as it also leverages on the fact that both Vietnam and Sarawak are major black pepper producers with their respective strengths and expertise.

He said as a Sarawak government-owned institution, Curtin Malaysia receives strong support from the state government and the international collaboration with the PRDC would be viewed positively by state government leaders.

PRDC director Nguyen Quang Ngoc said the centre welcomed the collaboration and looked forward to expanding the research to other crops such as coffee and macadamia.

PRDC vice-director and Agro-Forestry Technology Transfer Division head Nguyen Van Long added the PRDC team is very keen on working with Curtin Malaysia deputy dean of research and development and Curtin Malaysia Graduate School director Prof Agus Saptoro and his team on enhancing the monitoring and testing of peppercorns in Vietnam.

He said the PRDC has much to contribute to the collaboration, given its vast experience in pepper production and research, and there is indeed much both organisations can learn from each other.

Van Long and Agus initiated and will continue to coordinate the collaboration, which will involve pepper berry picking and sampling of five main varieties of Vietnamese black pepper, chemical and microbiological analyses of the samples, and data analysis and modelling.

Signing on behalf of the CMRI in the virtual signing ceremony were Leunig as well as research and development dean and CMRI director Prof Ramasamy Nagarajan, while Quang Ngoc and Plant Breeding Division leader Duong Thi Oanh signed for PRDC.

Located in Pleiku City, Gia Lai Province in central Vietnam, PRDC is part of the Western Highlands Agriculture and Forestry Science Institute (Wasi), established by Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The centre conducts scientific research into the breeding of black pepper, protection against pests and plant diseases, cultivation methods and post-harvest technologies, as well as market studies and develops strategies for black pepper production.

Vietnam is one of the world’s largest producers of pepper, exceeding 280,000 metric tons in 2021.