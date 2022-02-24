Deputy Minister Wan Ahmad Fayshal tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Deputy National Unity Minister Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Twitter post today, Wan Ahmad Fayshal said this was confirmed through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test conducted yesterday.

“I took the PCR test on Wednesday which confirmed that I was Covid-19 positive. To my friends who have met me this week, please undergo isolation and tests according to SOP (standard operating procedure).

“My apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you,” he said. – Bernama