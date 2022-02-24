Ex-army personnel, four members held over burglaries

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): A former army personnel and four of his accomplices have been arrested for alleged involvement in 19 housebreaking cases with losses amounting to RM500,000.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the 34-year-old suspect from Gurun, Kedah, and four of his accomplices aged between 33 and 62, were nabbed in a series of raids across the state capital since early this month.

“The gang, who call themselves Gang Gurun, was believed to be involved in at least 19 housebreaking cases with losses amounting to RM500,000.

“Investigation also shows that this gang was also involved in three similar cases in Tuaran and two cases each in Penampang and Kota Marudu with losses amounting to RM200,000,” he said at a press conference at the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters in Kepayan on Thursday.

Mohd Zaidi said the gang, who had been active for the past six months, stole numerous items which included cash, jewellery, branded bags and watches, handphones, laptops, an iron safe and a pistol.

Their modus operandi was to target luxury houses by breaking into through windows when the occupants had left their home.

The gang disposed of the stolen goods by selling to pawn shops in the state capital or Kota Belud.

“The suspects will also sell the stolen items to unsuspected buyers in Ampang, Selangor and will send the goods through courier services,” said Mohd Zaidi.

Police are tracking down six remaining gang members.

Mohd Zaidi warned criminals that they can identify them even though they are wearing face masks.

“Don’t think that by wearing a face mask you can hide your identity.

“We have special teams who are tasked to identify criminals through facial recognition with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) and we will find you,” he said.

All the suspects, who have previous criminal records, were remanded for investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code for house lurking, trespassing or burglary in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment.