Johor polls: BN fields 70 pct new faces

JOHOR BAHRU (Feb 24): Barisan Nasional (BN) will be fielding over 70 per cent new faces as their candidates in the Johor state election.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said more than 80 per cent of the coalition’s candidates for the polls also have high academic qualifications and are aged below 55.

“(In the selection) we looked into several criteria with the concept of winnability, acceptability and likeability and we believe this team can become the game-changer and brings a new hope to Johor,” he said at the event to announce BN candidates for the polls at Johor Umno headquarters here today.

The announcement was made by Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad involving the three BN component parties – Umno, MCA and MIC.

Umno will contest 37 seats, while MCA to contest 15 and MIC, four. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —