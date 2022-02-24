Johor polls: Majority of PN candidates are new faces, says Muhyiddin

PAGOH (Feb 24): Perikatan Nasional (PN) will feature new faces in the Johor state election on March 12, said its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin said only a small number of candidates were incumbents.

“Not all incumbents will be selected (as candidates). For the other candidates, almost all of them are new faces. Hopefully, this will help to woo voters,” he told Bernama after the handing over of the Felda Lenga Cooperative to cooperative members here today.

PN is scheduled to announce its candidates for the Johor polls this afternoon.

Nominations for the Johor state election will be held this Saturday while early voting on March 8. – Bernama