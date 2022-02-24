Johor polls: MCA announces 14 out of 15 candidates

JOHOR BARU (Feb 24): MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced 14 of its 15 candidates that will contest in the Johor state election on March 12.

Wee, who is also Transport Minister, said that the MCA candidates were a mix of old and new faces.

“This time, we have mixed senior with younger candidates. Nine MCA candidates are new faces while four of them are women,” he said at the MCA candidates’ announcement ceremony here today.

The candidates are See Ann Giap for the Jementah state seat, Tan Chong (Bekok), Ong Chee Siang (Tangkak), Gan Qi Ru (Bentayan), Ling Tian Soon (Yong Peng) and Ter Hwa Kwong (Penggaram).

Meanwhile, Kelly Chye Pei Yee will contest in Mengkibol, Lee Ting Han (Paloh), Chan Shan Shan (Johor Jaya), Ang Boon Heng (Stulang), Tan Hiang Kee (Perling), Lim Soon Hai (Skudai), Shen Poh Kuan (Senai) and Tan Eng Meng (Pekan Nenas).

Wee said the MCA candidate for the Puteri Wangsa seat has not been finalised.

MCA has an inclusive approach in selecting its candidates for the Johor state election and they will contest on the Barisan Nasional ticket, he said.

The party has to work harder for this election, especially with the participation of new parties contesting seats.

“During the last general elections, MCA lost all seats it contested in Johor. That means we have to work more to get a new mandate.

“Malaysia is a country with a healthy democratic system and everyone has a right to contest (in elections). We (MCA) are not afraid and need to work hard to ensure victory for Barisan Nasional,” he said when asked about MCA’s level of confidence in the Johor state election.

Wee said all 15 MCA candidates will be introduced in an event that will be held tomorrow. – Bernama