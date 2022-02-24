Johor polls: Parti Bangsa Malaysia makes debut, names four candidates

JOHOR BAHRU (Feb 24): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) is set to make its debut in the Johor state election on March 12 by contesting in four state assembly seats namely Maharani, Tiram, Puteri Wangsa and Stulang.

The party is fielding Tebrau Member of Parliament Steven Choong Shiau Yoon in Puteri Wangsa and Mohd Azmi Ali, 51, in Tiram as well as young candidates Muhammad Hanis Asmui Md Salleh, 28, (Maharani) and Muhammad Saiful Bahari Sahari, 33 (Stulang).

PBM deputy president Haniza Mohd Talha during the candidates naming ceremony here said, the party initially wanted to contest only two seats, however, following discussions with the party’s leadership and based on sentiments from the ground, it then decided to contest in the four state assembly seats.

She said the candidates were selected because they have served the people in the areas, displayed the spirit of racial diversity and integrity as well as are corruption-free.

In the meantime, Haniza said before deciding to contest in the state election, PBM had conducted a survey to identify other political parties that are contesting as well as people’s sentiment towards new political parties.

She said the survey revealed that Johor voters were able to assess the behaviours of old political parties, adding that PBM hoped the voters would make a wise decision in the state election.

PBM was registered on Oct 27 last year. – Bernama