Khairy: Deadline for Sinovac recipients, elderly to get booster shot extended to March 31

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Recipients of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine aged 18 and above, as well as all vaccine recipients aged 60 and above, have been given an extension to get their booster shots before their “fully vaccinated” status lapses.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin made the announcement today, saying the date has been extended to March 31, from the previously set date of February 28.

“Starting April 1, the fully vaccinated status will be changed to not complete, if they still have not taken a booster dose,” he said during a press conference live-streamed online today. – Malay Mail

