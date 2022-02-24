Khairy: No quarantine for asymptomatic, boosted close contacts aged 18 and above from March 1

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Individuals above the age of 18, who have taken their Covid-19 booster vaccination, will no longer be required to undergo a Home Surveillance Order (HSO) if they don’t show any symptoms of the disease after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 positive case.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today announced the new protocol, which comes into effect on March 1, saying that the decision was made after studying data on Omicron.

“However, these close contacts will still have to take a self Covid-19 rapid test kit (RTK) test, on the first and third day after coming into contact with the Covid-19 positive case,” he said during a press conference live-streamed online today. – Malay Mail

