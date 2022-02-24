Lawas labourer caught with homemade guns, live bullets

LAWAS (Feb 24): Police arrested a labourer early this morning after he was found with two homemade guns, 18 live bullets, and drugs in a house at Kampung Masjid Baru, Merapok.

Lawas police chief DSP Sila Kadong said during the 12.10am raid under ‘Op Tapis’ and ‘Op Bersepadu’, the 39-year-old suspect tried to escape but failed.

“A check was carried out on his body and found three straw tubes containing a crystalline substance suspected to be syabu.

“The drugs seized were estimated to weigh 1.7 grams,” said Sila.

He said the suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine abuse.

During a search of the house, Sila said the police discovered two homemade guns and 18 live bullets in one of the rooms.

Police are investigating the case under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960.