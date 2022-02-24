Thursday, February 24
Lawas labourer caught with homemade guns, live bullets

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak, Crime

Police escort the suspect at the Lawas police station.

LAWAS (Feb 24): Police arrested a labourer early this morning after he was found with two homemade guns, 18 live bullets, and drugs in a house at Kampung Masjid Baru, Merapok.

Lawas police chief DSP Sila Kadong said during the 12.10am raid under ‘Op Tapis’ and ‘Op Bersepadu’, the 39-year-old suspect tried to escape but failed.

“A check was carried out on his body and found three straw tubes containing a crystalline substance suspected to be syabu.

“The drugs seized were estimated to weigh 1.7 grams,” said Sila.

Police photo shows the live bullets seized from the suspect.

He said the suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine abuse.

During a search of the house, Sila said the police discovered two homemade guns and 18 live bullets in one of the rooms.

Police are investigating the case under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960.

