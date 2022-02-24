Lee: More arrivals at Miri Airport since start of Phase 4 NRP

MIRI (Feb 24): Miri Airport has been seeing an increasing number of passenger arrivals after flight frequency to the city was increased after Sarawak entered Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said in January this year alone, Miri Airport registered passenger arrivals at 120,000, up from 39,241 last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The statistics showed some positive signs as we managed to record 120,078 passengers at Miri Airport in January this year.

“Before the pandemic, the number of passengers arriving in Miri Airport in the same month in 2019 stood at 189,000,” he said in a press conference in conjunction with Scoot Airline’s inaugural flight to Miri at Miri Airport yesterday.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I (Tourism) Datuk Sebastian Ting; Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, who is the Miri mayor; Ministry of Transport permanent secretary Datu Buckland Bangik and Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd acting senior manager Kamaruzzaman Razali.

On the number of flights to Miri, Lee, who is the Senadin assemblyman, said the city now has a total of 127 flights weekly.

Out of the total number, he said there were 35 flights each to Kuala Lumpur provided by Malaysia Airlines and Air Asia, 17 flights from Kota Kinabalu, three flights from Johor, 35 flights from Labuan and the latest two flights from Singapore provided by Scoot Airline.

He hoped that the Covid-19 pandemic would be under control and declared as endemic soon so that more border areas could be opened for economic recovery and growth.

He is looking forward to the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Sarawak and Brunei so that more travellers will visit Sarawak through the Brunei border.

Earlier, Lee in his address said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in their meeting on January 14 this year had decided to increase the incoming flight frequency to Sarawak from 307 to 569 flights weekly.

He welcomed the arrival of the inaugural flight by Scoot Tigerair Pts Ltd yesterday via Scoot A320 aircraft with capacity of 180 passengers.

The Singapore flight would be twice weekly on every Wednesday and Saturday, arriving in Miri at 2.20pm and departing to Singapore at 3pm on the same day.

He expressed his thanks to Scoot’s top management for their decision and support to fly the Singapore-Miri route.

This inaugural flight, he noted, marked the beginning of the first direct flight by a foreign airline to Miri City from Singapore, thus will be a boost to Miri’s tourism industry, business and investment.

“Miri has a lot to offer in terms of tourism and business activities, especially in oil and gas and the agricultural sector.

“I sincerely hope that Scoot will work closely with our Sarawak Tourism Board, tourism industry players, business communities and Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office in Singapore to promote this new route.”

He said the state government looked forward to the opening of this new route between Singapore and Miri, as the distance, time and comfort of doing business will be less of a hassle especially if “we need to bring in cargo or business travellers from overseas via Singapore to Miri”.

Despite the opening of this new route between Sarawak and Singapore, he reminded all passengers and travellers to comply strictly with the measures set by National Security Council, Ministry of Health Malaysia and SDMC including filling the Enter-Sarawak and e-health form to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.