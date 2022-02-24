Make public service dynamic – PSD DG

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Dato’ Sri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah has urged civil servants to turn the public service into a dynamic organization that serves as a facilitator, as well as to reduce bureaucracy and rigidity.

He said civil servants should adopt the social capital concept to reinforce cooperation among organizations.

He said government servants should embrace a collaborative mindset that emphasized on cooperation to generate ideas, joint implementation of responsibilities and eliminate silos.

Mohd Shafiq said that when meeting with the heads of federal agencies and departments during his first official work visit to Sabah on Thursday since being appointed as the director-general of PSD on February 10.

“I hope we can make the civil servant a dynamic organization that serves as a facilitator, as well as reduce bureaucracy and rigidity.

“I also urge all civil servants in Sabah to contribute ideas and energy to ensure the State’s development is at its best level.”

Earlier, Mohd Shafiq paid a courtesy call on the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

The courtesy visits served to enhance the cooperation and relationship between the state and federal public services.

Also present were Sabah federal secretary Dato’ Sarul Bahiyah Haji Abu, state secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong and PSD deputy director-general (development) Dato’ Dr Zulkapli Mohamed.