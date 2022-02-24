Motorcyclist detains man holding pistol in Papar

PAPAR (Feb 24): A motorcyclist apprehended a man when he saw him holding a pistol at a roundabout at Jalan Benoni here on Wednesday.

Papar police chief Deputy Superintendent Batholomew Umpit said the 30-year-old suspect had been remanded for investigation following the 8.30am incident which went viral on social media.

“Police rushed to the location after being informed of the incident and we have seized the firearm and detained the local suspect.

“We are still investigating the suspect’s purpose in carrying the firearm in public,” he said.

Batholomew praised the motorcyclist for his bravery in apprehending the suspect.

He reminded the public that it is an offence to carry weapons and dangerous objects in public.