Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar tests positive for Covid-19

SEREMBAN (Feb 24): Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has tested positive for Covid-19, the Negeri Sembilan MB’s Office confirmed today.

Aminuddin, who already had his booster dose, is currently on home quarantine until the end of the isolation period as set by the Ministry of Health.

“He has been going for the Covid-19 RT-PCR test, apart from doing the RTK Antigen self-tests regularly and the last time he tested negative was on Monday (Feb 21),“ the statement read.

Aminuddin will continue to monitor and carry out his duties during the quarantine period.

“Let us all pray that Allah SWT will continue to bless the Menteri Besar and all those infected with Covid-19 with safety and wellness and hasten their recovery to enable them to get back to their daily routine,” it added. – Bernama