Covid-19: New cases in Sabah shoot up by nearly 1,000

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): Sabah recorded 4,892 new infections on Feb 24 with 28.88 per cent backlog cases.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said new cases shot up by nearly 1,000 on Thursday compared to the previous day.

“The stiff increase is partly due to delayed reporting of backlog cases.

“A total of 1413 or 28.88 per cent of today’s cases are backlogs of six to 12+ days, 748 (15.29 per cent) 4-5 days, 1803 (36.86 per cent) 2-3 days backlog,” he said.

Meanwhile, of the total daily cases 99.53 per cent are under Categories 1 and 2, five in Category 3, 13 in Category 4, and five in Category 5.