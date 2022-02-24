PICKids: 1,132 CHPS No.3 pupils received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, says Chai

KUCHING (Feb 24): A total of 1,132 pupils from Chung Hua Primary School (CHPS) No.3 here have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, said Kuching CHPS No.1 to No.6 Board of Management chairman Datuk Jonathan Chai.

According to him, the figure represents 90.27 per cent of the school’s total number of pupils.

“It is very encouraging to see the overwhelming responses from the parents of CHPS No.3 in allowing their children to receive vaccination.

“The programme involves 1,132 pupils, representing 90.27 per cent of the pupil population in the school,” he said in a recent statement.

Chai observed that most parents were supportive of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) because they viewed the administration of the vaccine as providing some protection, but there were others who remained skeptical.

He noted that a survey conducted by the Sarawak Health Department found that 60.3 per cent of the 41,350 respondents from among parents in the state supported PICKids.

“The survey also found that 14.5 per cent of parents were not keen in allowing their children to be vaccinated as they have concerns about complications and side effects of the vaccine.

“We understand the concerns of some parents and indeed, we respect their decision against allowing their children to get vaccinated.

“It is their right. Irrespective of the number we achieved for vaccination, we will still do our utmost on our part by strictly adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed by the Ministry of Education and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and that the school boards will provide the necessary supports in ensuring sufficient supply of hand sanitisers, disinfectants and other supplies to keep the virus out of the schools,” he said.

As such, Chai hoped that the parents could make an objective and sensible assessment in whether to allow their children to get vaccinated based on information gathered from reliable sources.

He said parents should not fall prey to fake news or hearsay from the social media.

“If situation permits, consult any qualified doctor or health expert to get their professional advice,” he added.

With the spike of positive cases amid the Omicron variant, he said achieving high rate of vaccination among the students would be pivotal so as to provide a relatively safer environment for children to have physical classes in school.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the headmistress and the teachers for their tireless efforts and commitment in contacting the parents and spending time in following through the whole process and I think that was one of the reasons for the high vaccination rate achieved for the school,” he said.