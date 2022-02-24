Piling problems delay completion of administrative building

BINTULU (Feb 24): The completion of the new Bintulu administrative building at Jepak has been rescheduled to July 29 this year, said Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (Infrastructure Development) Aidel Lariwoo.

“It was scheduled to be completed this earlier year but the contractor is experiencing some delays in the piling.

“But we are quite optimistic the contractor has overcome the piling problems and now we can see the building is going up,” he told reporters during a working visit to the project site yesterday.

He said the actual physical progress is at about 26 per cent while the scheduled progress is 33.5 per cent.

Aidel added the Extension of Time (EOT) was given to the contractor due to some issues and constraints.

“This progress is going to be revised again but overall we are quite satisfied with the performance of this very important project,” he said.

Aidel said once completed, all the government administration offices in Bintulu will be centred in Jepak.

He added the building is strategically located next to the proposed bypass road to the Jepak Bridge.

The total cost of the project on Lot 101, Block 36, Kemena Land District is RM117,916,161.60 and Empayar Setia Sdn Bhd as main contractor.

The location of the new eight floor administration building is about 1.6km from Kampung Jepak via Jalan Warisan and 9.5km from Bintulu Airport via Jalan Tun Hussein Onn.