Power failure hits KK airport

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): The Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) was hit by electricity supply failure for several hours from Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon.

Power supply to a few areas of the terminal was cut off from 4.45pm on Wednesday until 3.20am on Thursday but it did not affect any flight operation.

The problem was caused by power supply migration works by the airport’s contractor.

Passenger processing at the terminal was able to carry on as usual due to the availability of alternative electricity supply provided by several generator sets for essential operations.

Flight operations such as landing and take-off were not affected and there were no flight delays.

Acting Senior General Manager of Malaysia Airports, Kamaruzzaman Razali, said the airport operator deeply regretted the incident.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our airport guests and retail partners during the power

supply interruption. The airport technical team was immediately deployed to resolve the problem and they worked non-stop with the contractor to restore the main power supply. During this time, we had also deployed extra manpower to the affected areas to ensure the continued safety of passengers.

“The airport team was also very committed in ensuring that flight movements were not affected throughout the entire period. All 14 departure and 22 arrival flights operated smoothly with the last flight taking off from KKIA at 12.40am,” he added.

Malaysia Airports remains committed to provide a safe and pleasant travelling experience at its network of airports and will continue to put passengers’ safety and comfort as top priority.

Meanwhile, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd said the power supply disruption was due to a technical problem at the airport.

Its senior general manager (asset management), Ir Idris Mohd Noor, said there was no problem with the electricity supply system of the substation at KKIA during the incident.

“SESB has contacted Malaysia Airport Berhad and was informed there was a problem with the cable and switch equipment at KKIA,” he said in a statement last night.