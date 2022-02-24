Rice, palm oil seen as among ways to increase bilateral trade between Malaysia, Cambodia

PHNOM PENH (Feb 24): Increasing palm exports to Cambodia and import of rice to Malaysia is seen as among the ways to increase both countries bilateral trade as well as expand collaboration in the field of ICT, fintech, cyber security, SMEs and business startups.

“I acknowledge that bilateral trade between us is still low and needs to be further enhanced, in line with the potential of both countries.”

“This includes trade in the plantation and commodity sectors. Malaysia offers high quality palm oil and palm oil products to Cambodia. I hope that our trade in this product can be further enhanced,” Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said at a press conference with Cambodia Prime Minister Samdech Techno Hun Sen at the Peace Palace here.

Hun Sen in return suggested that Malaysia import more rice from the kingdom and also invited Malaysian businesses to invest in rice milling.

“I and PM Hun Sen agree that the business community should explore these sectors to increase trade and investment between the two countries,” said Ismail Sabri.

He said he was also happy to hear about the encouraging development of cooperation in the halal sector.

“Malaysia will continue to assist Cambodia to develop the halal ecosystem in the country. Malaysia has the best halal industry experts and we welcome more businesses in Cambodia to come to Malaysia and strengthen their skills in the development of the halal industry,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said the Malaysian government is seriously considering the opening of Malaysia’s international borders.

“The decision on this matter, I will inform in the near future. When our international borders are opened, Malaysia can further enhance bilateral cooperation with Cambodia in various fields.”

“This includes the reciprocal recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates to facilitate travel, and many more initiatives that contribute to Covid-19 post-pandemic recovery. I believe Malaysia and Cambodia can work together in this matter, including through Asean.”

Total Cambodia-Malaysia trade surpassed US$500 million (US$1 = RM4.18) in 2021, an increase of 13.14 per cent over the previous year.

According to reports, Cambodian exports to Malaysia amounted to US$101 million in 2021, up 2.62 per cent from US$98 million in 2020, while imports worth US$399 million jumped 16.16 per cent year-on-year from US$343 million the previous year.

Cambodia is the host of the Asean 2022 summit and is the fourth country visited by the Prime Minister since he was sworn in as the Ninth Prime Minister on Aug 21 last year.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri visited Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei. – Bernama