RoS-registered bodies have till March 11 to apply for MyICE grants

KUCHING (Feb 24): Sarawak is allocated RM1 million under this year’s Malaysian Incentive Community Empowerment (MyICE) programme, said Registrar of Societies (RoS) director Georgina Apphia Ngau.

As such, she urged organisations in Sarawak registered with the RoS to apply for the grants during the application period which started Feb 1 and will end on May 31.

Since the grant is RM10,000 each for every successful applicant, she said the number of organisations receiving the grants in Sarawak will be limited to 100.

“The MyICE programme initiative to give grants to organisations under the categories of Welfare, Social, Security and Human Rights registered with the RoS, is aimed to assist the organisations in funding their activities and capacity building of members.

“This is to increase efficiency of the organisations in administration and management, promote volunteerism, building leadership as well as further enhance cooperation between the community and government agencies,” she said in the statement.

According to her, Budget 2020 had approved allocation of RM20 million for the distribution of MyICE grants of RM10,000 each to 2,000 organisations registered under RoS nationwide.

She explained that organisations eligible to apply for such grants must be those already registered with the RoS by Dec 31 last year, with priority to be given to organisations registered before Dec 31 in 2020.

She also said applicants must ensure they have submitted complete, proper and latest annual statements to the RoS.

“Applications for the MyICE can be made by filling up forms which can be downloaded through the eROSES system at www.eroses.gov.my,” she said.