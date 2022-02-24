Sabah’s first woman State Federal Secretary

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): Datuk Sarul Bahiyah Haji Abu has been appointed the new Sabah Federal Secretary effective Feb 21, 2022.

She took over from Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed who has been promoted to the post of Public Service Deputy Director-General.

Malaysia Public Service Director-General Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah introduced Sarul Bahiyah, formerly the Undersecretary, Ministry of Health to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor during a courtesy call at Menara Kinabalu near here today.