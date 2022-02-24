Sebastian Ting: Vital to have int’l air connectivity to boost tourism industry

MIRI (Feb 24): International air connectivity plays a significant role in boosting the tourism industry in Sarawak.

This is because, through air connectivity, Sarawak will be able to sell its tourism products, said Assistant Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I (Tourism) Datuk Sebastian Ting.

“International air connectivity is of the utmost importance.

“Although we have the product, we cannot sell it if we don’t have the connectivity,” he said in a press conference in conjunction with Scoot Airline’s inaugural flight to Miri at Miri Airport yesterday.

The Piasau assemblyman thanked state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin for managing to get the direct flight from Singapore to Miri via Scoot Airline.

He said his ministry had set up an office in Singapore – Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) – that has actively been promoting Sarawak tourism products in Singapore.

This year, he added, the ministry targeted to attract 1.2 million tourists to visit Sarawak.

He believed with strong support from the Ministry of Transport led by Lee, people in Sarawak can expect more international flights to the state.

“With many good things coming in, our effort to boost the tourism industry in the state is on track now.

“With Scoot Airline, we will continue promoting Miri as a good choice for tourists to visit not only for its world renowned Mulu National Park as there are many other things that Miri can offer such as food, festivals and adventure activities.”

Meanwhile, Lee led the VIP team to welcome the 22 passengers on board the Scoot Airline’s inaugural flight yesterday from Singapore to Miri.

Among them were Pujut assemblyman and Miri mayor Adam Yii, Ministry of Transport’s permanent secretary Datu Buckland Bangik and Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd acting senior manager Kamaruzzaman Razali.