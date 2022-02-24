Security guard remanded for allegedly molesting his step children

MIRI (Feb 24): The Magistrate Court here today has ordered a security guard to be remanded until March 2 for allegedly molesting his three step children aged between 12 and 15 years old.

The order was issued by Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu after approving the remand application submitted by investigating officer Inspector Norashikin Adin.

In her application, Norashikin said on Feb 22, a woman had lodged a report at the Miri Central police station, claiming that on Feb 21, while at home, her 12-year-old son told her that he had been molested by the suspect since last month.

The boy said that the suspect once took him into the toilet and touched his genitals.

The boy could not stand the abuse which had been happening repeatedly until this month, causing him to tell his mother.

Following that, on Feb 22, the mother took the boy and her other son and daughter, 15 and 13 respectively, to the Miri Hospital for medical check-ups as she had suspected that her other two children had also been molested by the step father.

Acting on information received, the police arrested the suspect for alleged involvement in the abuse at an unnumbered guardhouse in Taman Bulatan here at around 9pm on Feb 22.

Further in her application, Norashikin said a seven-day remand under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code on the 49-year-old suspect from Kampung Lereng Bukit here was needed to enable the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the case under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017.

The police also needed time to obtain the medical reports of the three victims, thus releasing the suspect earlier would only disrupt further investigation by the police.

The court allowed the application and ordered the suspect to be remanded until March 2.