Several areas in Sibu to experience water supply disruption beginning 10pm tonight

SIBU (Feb 24): Some 15,000 to 20,000 households here are expected to experience a water supply disruption at 10pm tonight to allow repair works on a burst 24-inch mild steel water main at the traffic light junction of Jalan Tong Sang/Wong King Huo.

In a notice to customers today, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) said repair works were expected to take about 10 hours to complete.

The board said during this period, areas that will experience water supply disruption are Jalan Upper Lanang to Tanjung Kunyit, Jalan Lanang, Jalan Tekam, Jalan Kampung Nyabor, Jalan Keranji, Jalan Brooke Drive, Jalan Brother Albinus, Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai, Lorong No 13, Jalan Tiong Hua, Jalan Hua Kiew, Jalan Delta, Kampung Hilir, Kampung Nangka, Deshon Booster Station (Jalan Apollo, Jalan Lilin, Jalan Sungai Merah, Jalan Kwong Ann, Jalan Ding Lik Kong, Jalan Teku Lama, Jalan Teku Barat, Jalan Disa, Jalan Wawasan, IPD Polis Sungai Merah), Teku Booster Station (Jalan Quarry, Jalan Indah, Jalan Miden, Jalan Setia, Jalan Serai, Jalan Tebu, Jalan Teku, Jalan Rantau Panjang, Jalan Rantau Panjang Jaya, Jalan Teku Pasai), Sungai Maaw, Sibu West Booster Station (Jalan Empawah and Bawang Assan) and surrounding areas.

“Any inconvenience caused to the customer is very much regretted,” the SWB notice said.

The board added it would strive to complete the works as soon as possible, and advised affected consumers to store up water while repair works are being carried out.

For further inquiries, customers can contact the SWB hotline via telephone at 084-216311.