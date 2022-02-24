Three injured in head-on collision involving two cars in Niah

MIRI (Feb 24): Three people were injured in a head-on collision involving two cars at Jalan Kebun Lama near Ngu Junction in Niah last night.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong, 10 personnel from the Batu Niah fire station were despatched to the scene, located some four kilometres from the station after receiving a call at around 8pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a Proton Saga and a Perodua Axia had collided head-on.

“The driver of the Perodua Axia was successfully extricated by the Bomba personnel while the driver and a passenger inside the Proton Saga had managed to get out of their vehicle on their own,” said Law in a statement.

He said the injured male drivers of the Proton Saga and Perodua Axia were sent to Miri Hospital in an ambulance, while the female passenger of the Proton Saga, who suffered minor injuries on her legs was brought to the hospital by members of the public.

Bomba personnel conducted a clean-up of the area before ending their operation at 8.34pm.