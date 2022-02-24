Tiong demands authorities deal with stench from pig cull

SIBU (Feb 24): The relevant authorities have been asked to address the stench that residents around the pig farm at Mile 17, Jalan Oya have had to endure this week following the culling of pigs.

In making the call, Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS), Ministry for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB), Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Sarawak Research and Development Council (SRDC), Fire and Rescue Department, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), and other relevant authorities must be held responsible.

According to him, the burying of the carcasses last week by DVSS should have been carried out properly as the department has expertise in the field.

“But how can this foul smell pollution issue happen? I am very surprised. Did the staff involved fail to do their jobs properly?

“Now, the residents are the ones who have to live through the bad smells,” he said in a statement.

He called on the authorities to explain to the public whether the area involved was suitable to bury the culled animals.

“What is the distance between the burial area and the livestock farms and the longhouse? Was the hole dug to bury the pig carcasses deep enough? Are there appropriate guidelines for handling this operation?” he asked.

Tiong said he received complaints from locals that they have been tormented by the stench around the farm.

According to him, residents had reported the issue to the relevant parties, but there has been no response.

“I would like to apologise to the residents of the longhouse and the surrounding areas involved.

“I am still undergoing self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19. I am unable to visit the site to understand the matter further.

“However, I have instructed Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong branch councillor Teo Boon Siew to go there and contact DVSS to resolve this issue,” he said.

Tiong also urged the relevant parties to ensure such an incident would not happen in other areas.

The pigs were culled due to African Swine Fever.