TYT confers state awards, honours on 118

KUCHING (Feb 24): A total of 118 individuals were conferred state awards and honours from the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib at the Astana yesterday.

Leading the list of recipients of Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS) were Pandan Taie @ Alfred Padan Taie and David Yeo Ang Lim.

This was followed by Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) to seven recipients, namely Jamalie Busri, Jawan Nyaun, Sim Soon Tian, Hillary Mawan Antar, Cr Loh Ling Tai, Horaira @ Horairah Hanapi and David Melai Maga.

The Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB) was awarded to 11 recipients, among them Supt Aidil Bolhassan, Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad and ASP Ahmad Abang.

Twenty-one recipients received the Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) and 10 others the Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK) award.

The Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT) was bestowed on 28 recipients, with 39 others receiving the Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS).

Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib was also present at the ceremony.