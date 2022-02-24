Umno and MIC name candidates for Johor state election, MCA still finalising list

JOHOR BAHRU (Feb 24): Barisan Nasional (BN) today named 41 candidates out of the 56 seats it plans to contest in next month’s Johor state election.

In making the announcement, Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said 37 are from Umno and four from MIC, adding that MCA still needs to finalise its candidates list.

“The BN list is not complete yet because our MCA component partner needs to finalise their candidates to ensure that it is in line with the coalition’s intentions and goals for the upcoming Johor state election.

“MCA wants the best to contest and they will look over their potential candidates who they think are worthy,” he said at the Johor Umno headquarters here.

MCA is expected to field 15 candidates, completing the BN’s plans to contest all 56 state seats in the March 12 election.

Also present at the BN announcement were coalition chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from Umno and senior coalition officials.

Hasni as caretaker menteri besar will headline BN’s candidates list by defending his Benut seat.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Puad Zakarshi will contest in Rengit.

The Election Commission has set early voting for March 8. Nomination is this Saturday.

Here is the list of 41 BN candidates that have been announced so far:

Buloh Kasap – Datuk Zahari Sarip

Pemanis – Anuar Abd Manap

Kemelah – N. Saraswathy

Tenang – Haslinda Salleh

Bukit Kepong – Ismail Mohamad

Bukit Pasir – Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh

Gambir – Shahrihan Jani

Serom – Kharinnisa Ismail

Semerah – Mohd Fared Md Khalid

Simpang Jeram – Datuk Lokman Md Dun

Bukit Naning – Datuk Md Fuad Tukirin

Maharani – Noor Farah Shamsudin

Sungai Balang – Mohd Helmy Abd Latif

Sri Medan – Datuk Zulkurnain Kamisan

Semarang – Datuk Samsol Bari Jamali

Parit Yaani – Datuk Najib Samuri

Parit Raja – Rashidah Ramli

Senggarang – Mohd Yusla Ismail

Rengit – Datuk Puad Zarkashi

Machap – Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi

Layang Layang – Haji Mutalif Rahim

Mahkota – Datuk Sharifah Azizah

Kahang – Vidyananthan Ramanadhan

Endau – Yuzaimi Md Yusof

Tenggaroh – Raven Kumar Krishnasamy

Panti – Hahasrin Hashim

Pasir Raja – Rashidah Ismail

Sedili – Muszaide Makmur

Johor Lama – Noorliza Noh

Penawar – Fauziah Misri

Tanjung Surat – Datuk Syed Sis Abd Rahman

Tiram – Azizul Bachok

Permas – Baharuddin Md Taib

Larkin – Md Hairi Md Shah

Kempas – Datuk Ramlee Bohani

Kota Iskandar – Pandak Ahmad

Bukit Permai – Datuk Md Jafny Md Shukor

Bukit Batu – S Supayyah

Benut – Datuk Hasni Mohammad

Pulai Sebatang – Hasrunnizah Hassan

Kukup – Datuk Jefridin Atan

The remaining 15 seats expected to be filled by MCA candidates are:

Jementah

Bekok

Tangkak

Bentayan

Yong Peng

Penggaram

Mengkibol

Paloh

Puteri Wangsa

Johor Jaya

Stulang

Perling

Skudai

Senai

Pekan Nanas — Malay Mail