4,256 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 25): Sabah recorded 4,256 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun however said most of the infections in several districts were from backlog cases especially here in the city centre, Papar and Putatan.

“The percentage of sporadic infections in the community remained high at 65.48 per cent and was a major contributor to new infections in 20 of 27 districts in Sabah.

“Once again, the people are reminded to abide by all SOPs at all times while in public, especially in crowded public places,” he said.

Masidi also announced that a workplace cluster was declared closed today, Kluster Jalan Binunuk, in Beaufort and Papar.

The number of active clusters throughout Sabah so far is 41.

From the total cases, 99.56 per cent are in Categories 1 and 2, nine in Category 3, four in Category 4 and six in Category 5.

As of Feb 25, 36,382 children aged 5-11 in Sabah have been vaccinated.

A total of 517 cases on Friday involved children under 11 years old who have not been vaccinated, with 237 cases involving children (under five years old) who are not eligible for vaccination.