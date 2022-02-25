460 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, one BID on Feb 23

LAWAS (Feb 25): Sarawak today recorded 460 new Covid-19 cases with one brought-in-dead (BID) case in Kuching on Feb 23.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic said that the BID case was of a 25-year-old woman who had a heart disease.

Her body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

As for today’s cases breakdown, 232 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 219 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), three in Category 3 (with lung infection), two in Category 4 (with lung infection requiring oxygen support), and four in Category 5 (with lung infection requiring ventilator support).

Kuching remained on top with 177 new cases followed by Miri with 97 cases, Sibu (88), Kapit (26), Bintulu (16), Limbang (13), Sarikei (9), Kanowit (5), Pakan (5), Song (4), three cases each in Saratok, Serian and Bukit Mabong, two cases each in Samarahan, Betong, Meradong and Subis, and one each in Lawas, Bau and Matu.