50,000 expected at Kuching’s four-day Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia

KUCHING (Feb 25): The four-day Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 programme at the Kuching Waterfront until Sunday (Feb 27) is targeting to attract some 50,000 visitors, said Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

The federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said many from all walks of life had joined the annual national programme, which Sarawak is hosting for the first time.

“This is the largest festival in Malaysia and it was held first time in Sarawak to showcase the uniqueness of Sarawak, including its ethnicities.

“We target to draw in 50,000 visitors and the programme aims to show what Sarawak has to offer. Visitors also get to taste food of other states such as Sabah and Johor. We also showcase the traditional cuisine of Sarawak,” she told a press conference after visiting Sarawak Craft and Food Fusion booths for the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 programme today.

Nancy said stalls have also been set up at Padang Merdeka to offer visitors free sampling of food.

She said programmes like Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 should serve as an avenue to revive the local economy, particularly for entrepreneurs who had been affected by the pandemic.

Nancy said it is high time for such a major event to take place to move the local economy on the road to recovery.

Apart from economic activities, she said the programme also featured shows which would enable performers to showcase their talents.

“A Sape Concert on Sunday night will be an activity we aim to enter in the Malaysia Book of Records. Our sape players, some all the way from Istana Malaysia and Sabah, will perform on the Darul Hana Bridge and a special floating stage,” she said.

Nancy pointed out that the organiser had enforced stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite one compound having been issued.

She explained this involved an exhibitor who failed to check-in with MySejahtera upon entry to another booth.

According to her, the offence happened due to a misconception and all involved had been informed to scan every MySejahtera code put up upon entry to a booth.

“All visitors are also given a pass each. They must also check-in (via MySejahtera) despite being issued the visitor’s pass. I saw people queuing up to obtain the pass, and this shows that the public recognise the importance of complying with the SOP,” she said.

Nancy said only those who have completed the first two doses of Covid-19 vaccination would be allowed entry and the maximum number of visitors allowed at any one time is 350.

“We also provide test kits for visitors. The SOP used for this programme is endorsed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and National Security Council (MKN).

“With these activities and SOPs, it is hoped that Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia will become a benchmark for other activities nationwide,” she added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to launch the Citrawarna Gala Night opening ceremony tomorrow night (Feb 26).

The programme includes a fireworks and musical fountain display as well as parade of decorated boats.