6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s Sumatra island

JAKARTA (Feb 25): A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, sending residents fleeing from their homes.

The quake hit to the island’s north at a depth of 12 kilometres, 70 kms from the town of Bukittingi in West Sumatra province, according to USGS.

No tsunami warning was issued and there was no immediate report of casualties or damage, but the quake was felt in the neighbouring provinces of Riau and North Sumatra.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, causing it to experience frequent earthquakes.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake struck the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia. — AFP