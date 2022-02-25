64 SOP violation compounds issued in Kuching in past week

KUCHING (Feb 25): A total of 64 compounds were issued to violators of Covid-19 National Recovery Plan standard operating procedures by the police here in the past seven days.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the compounds, totalling RM64,000, were issued to mostly workers or individuals who failed to check-in at a premises via their MySejahtera application between Feb 18 and 24.

“Compounds were issued to 40 men and 16 women, and eight owners of premises,” he said in a statement.

He said the compounds were issued under Regulation 17(1) and 17(2) of the Prevention and Control of Infection Diseases (NRP) Act 2021.

“I would like to remind the public to continue observing the standard operating procedures for the benefit of everyone in the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district police had also shared on its Facebook page that they had conducted checks at the ongoing Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 programme at the Kuching Waterfront and its surrounding areas last night.

The organisers of the event, which began yesterday and ends on Sunday, has limited the number of visitors and prohibited children aged 12-years-old and below who are unvaccinated from entering the venue.